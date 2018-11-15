× Decatur Police Officer Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault

DECATUR (KFSM) — A Decatur police officer faces a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged domestic disturbance Wednesday (Nov. 14) night at this Centerton home.

Lance Earl Dixon, 49, of Centerton was arrested in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household member — a Class C misdemeanor.

Dixon’s step-daughter told police Dixon choked her brother during an argument in her parents’ bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dixon told Centerton police that he didn’t choke anyone, but said the boy came at him and he put his hands on his shoulders. Dixon added that the he was hit and scratched during the argument but didn’t hit anyone.

Police allowed Dixon to make a phone call, gather his wallet and phone and get dressed, then secure his dogs and house before arresting him, according to the affidavit.

Officers turned Dixon’s duty weapon and badge over to Decatur Police Chief Joe Savage.

Savage said Dixon has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of Centerton’s investigation as well as an internal review by Decatur police.

Savage said Dixon is a field training officer for the department with more than 20 years experience in law enforcement.

Dixon was being held Thursday (Nov. 15) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Dec. 11 in Centerton District Court.

Class C misdemeanors are the last serious misdemeanors in Arkansas. They carry a punishment up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.