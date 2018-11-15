× Eureka Springs Hosts Weekend Antique Festival

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — A weekend of food, wine and antique shopping kicks off Friday evening (Nov. 16) when the Antique Festival of the Ozark begins in Eureka Springs.

The annual event takes place from Friday through Sunday (Nov. 18) at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W Van Buren in Eureka Springs. The event kicks off Friday with a wine and cheese event from 5-7:30 p.m. The shopping begins the next day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., then running again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dealers from across the country will be in attendance with a variety of antiques and collectibles to sell.

Ticket for the event are $12 for the adult wine and cheese option or $8 without wine and cheese. The shopping event Saturday or Sunday is $6 for adults and $3 for children 9-12. Children 8 and under get in free. Free parking is available, and tickets are valid all weekend. More information is available here.