How Much Will It Cost To Feed Your Family This Thanksgiving?

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking for a Thanksgiving dinner that won’t gobble up all your money? You’re in luck.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey shows this year’s meal will cost most Americans about $50 for a family of 10.

A Thanksgiving feast from Walmart sits at just $33.83, the nation’s largest retailer says.

This price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal from Walmart includes:

Frozen Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey [16lbs]

Fresh Cranberries [1lb]

Fresh Sweet Potatoes [3lb]

Fresh Carrots [1lb]

Fresh Celery [1 bunch]

Frozen Green Peas [two 10oz bags]

Frozen Green Beans [two 10oz bags]

9” Frozen Pie Shells [2 per package]

Cube Stuffing, Herb Seasoned [14oz]

Dinner Rolls [1 dozen]

Easy Pumpkin Pie Mix [30 oz can]

Whole Milk [1 gallon]

Whipping Cream [1/2 pint

