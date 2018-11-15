How Much Will It Cost To Feed Your Family This Thanksgiving?

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking for a Thanksgiving dinner that won’t gobble up all your money? You’re in luck.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey shows this year’s meal will cost most Americans about $50 for a family of 10.
A Thanksgiving feast from Walmart sits at just $33.83, the nation’s largest retailer says.
This price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal from Walmart includes:
- Frozen Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey [16lbs]
- Fresh Cranberries [1lb]
- Fresh Sweet Potatoes [3lb]
- Fresh Carrots [1lb]
- Fresh Celery [1 bunch]
- Frozen Green Peas [two 10oz bags]
- Frozen Green Beans [two 10oz bags]
- 9” Frozen Pie Shells [2 per package]
- Cube Stuffing, Herb Seasoned [14oz]
- Dinner Rolls [1 dozen]
- Easy Pumpkin Pie Mix [30 oz can]
- Whole Milk [1 gallon]
- Whipping Cream [1/2 pint
