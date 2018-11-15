× Interstate In Eastern Arkansas Brought To Standstill Due To Sleeping Truck Drivers

PALESTINE (KFSM) — Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas was brought to a standstill Thursday morning while State Police worked to rouse sleeping truck drivers.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDoT) warned drivers of St. Francis, Prairie and Monroe counties in the northeast corner of Arkansas that traffic was delated “due to sleeping truck drivers” between mile markers 205 and 223 on Interstate 40 westbound. Photos attached to the tweet showed a long line of semis along the stretch of interstate.

The area received a dusting of snow on Wednesday, leaving some area roads with ice and slush patches overnight.

Traffic was moving again by 9 a.m. Thursday.