The autumn leaves have mostly fallen off in the Boston Mountains, especially near Mountainburg. Because of this, the path of the Mountainburg tornado from April 13, 2018 has become more visible, especially for those driving on I-49.

SKY5 takes us above the path where you can see the uprooted trees still lying down. Most of them have turned white over the past few months, helping them to stick out even more against the rest of the landscape.

-Matt