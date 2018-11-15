NC Homeless Veteran And NJ Couple Face Conspiracy Charges After GoFundMe Debacle

PHILADELPHIA (WGHP) — In a stunning turn, a New Jersey couple and a homeless who hit headlines over a viral GoFundMe campaign are now all facing charges, according to WCAU.

A couple, Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, started the campaign which was sold as effort to raise money for Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a homeless ex-Marine and North Carolina-native in Philadelphia.

The story goes that McClure ran out of gas and became stranded last October, and Bobbitt Jr. helped her out with his last $20.

The page was titled “Paying it Forward,” and the response was incredible: 14,347 people donated $402,706 over the course of 10 months.

Now, prosecutors told WCAU that the D’Amico, McClure and Bobbitt all conspired together in the hopes of getting and diving up the cash.

The three are charged with conspiracy and theft by deception.

The couple turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Bobbitt remains at-large.

This development comes after the couple and Bobbitt embarked on a legal battle after the ex-Marine said the couple did not give him all the money from the GoFundMe campaign made to benefit him.