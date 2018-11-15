Old Post Office In Fayetteville To Open As Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A building that holds quite a bit of historical significance for Fayetteville will soon be turned into a restaurant. Plans for the old post office on East Center Street are creating a lot of buzz around town,

The old post office opened in 1911 and is a vital part of the heart of Fayetteville. In the early 70's mail service shut down and the building faced demolition, but a public outcry saved the structure by placing it on the national register of historic places.

Since that time, several businesses have come and gone from the building; eateries, retail and brides and grooms using it as the picture-perfect backdrop.

In July 2018, the old post office sold for 2.2 million, and recently the owner applied for a mixed drink license under the name "Cheers at The Old Post Office."

Soon you'll see a restaurant open at the location.

"I think it's really cool we're using a historical building that hasn't been used for a long time and putting it to use. I think it's cool to have that as part of Fayetteville again."

For some, the building holds special memories, and they can't wait to step back inside.

"I'm very happy, but I don't know what kind of restaurant we are talking about, but hopefully it will be a good one. We had our first date here," Bob and Connie Crisp told 5NEWS.

The old post office was purchased by the same person who owns several Jim's Razorback Pizza restaurants. There has been no announcement yet on when the new restaurant will open.