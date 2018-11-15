× Ozark Regional Transit Offering Free Fares The Week Of Thanksgiving

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit announced Thursday it would keep with its tradition of offering free fares for the holidays.

Bus fare for the Springdale-based transit service will be free the week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 23. ORT’s offices and bus services will be closed on Thanksgiving, and its buses will not run.

ORT has three fixed routes each in Fayetteville and Springdale, two in Rogers and one in Bentonville. It also has an express bus service from Fayetteville to Bentonville that is free for students of Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. The company also offers curb-to-curb services in the larger cities and some rural areas of Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties.

More information can be found here.