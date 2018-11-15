× Rogers Man Gets 10 Years For Gas Station Robberies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a BB gun to rob two convenience stores last year.

Alejandro Vega, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Nov. 13) in Washington County Circuit Court to aggravated robbery, robbery, interference with emergency communications and failing to appear.

Judge Joanna Taylor also handed Vega a 10-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Vega was arrested in April 2017 after he confessed to robbing the Fast Trax in Fayetteville and the VENMART in Springdale, according to court documents.

Vega stole an undisclosed amount of cash and a cell phone from Fast Trax, but apologized to the clerk during the robbery.

Four days later, Vega stole $1,669 from VENMART but never took the BB gun out of his pocket.

Fayetteville police received a tip about Vega’s address, where they found a black BB gun and clothing that matched video footage from the Springdale robbery, according to the the documents. Vega agreed to let police search his home.

Vega told police he needed to pay his rent, but didn’t have a job or family nearby to help with his finances.

Vega said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.