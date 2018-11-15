Rogers Police Arrest Suspect Who Wore Blond Wig During Attempted Robbery

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Rogers man accused of wearing a long, blond wig to disguise himself while he attempted to rob a Dollar General.

Tracy Duane Wright, 47, was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 14) in connection with aggravated robbery, theft of property and failure to appear — all felonies.

An employee at the store on South Eighth Street called Rogers police about 9 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 11) after she said a man tried to rob the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said a man came in wearing a blonde wig and sunglasses, and he was dressed in an oversized black coat. She said he gave her a note demanding money and then lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband.

The employee said she threw the note back at Wright and ran into a backroom to call police, according to the report. She said he was gone when she returned to the register.

Wright and his girlfriend, Alexandria McNeil, were both detained Wednesday after they allegedly stole a car from CarTime during a test drive.

McNeil, 22, said they planned to buy the vehicle but it kept breaking down and they weren’t able to get it back to the car lot. She faces a felony charge of theft of property.

Wright denied robbing the store, but seemed to mention keeping the toy gun in his waistband when speaking with a detective, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found a broken toy gun near Heritage High School, which appeared to match a broken tip from a toy gun found in Wright’s motel room.

Wright was being held Thursday (Nov. 15) at the Benton County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 10 in Benton County Circuit Court.

McNeil was also being held at the jail, but no bond had been set.

In Arkansas, aggravated robbery is a Class Y, which are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401