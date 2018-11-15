Tournament Of Champions Gets Huge Boost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The Tournament of Champions established itself as one of the premiere girls basketball tournaments in the region through the years but it had started to slip a bit. Now it looks like it's coming back to life.

On Thursday, K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. and Taco Bell announced their partnership with the tournament as the title sponsor.

"I think it's wonderful that we're supporting these local athletes," K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. CEO Sam Fiori said. "I Hope the tournament has great success and I'm just glad I can be a part of it."

The tournament is entering it's 22nd year in Fort Smith and has traditionally featured some of the best teams in the area. This year the field consists of both Northside and Southside in addition to Van Buren, Howe, Ponca City, Okla., East Central, Okla., Moore, Okla. and Bishop Miege, Kansas. The tournament is set for Dec. 6-8 at Southside High School.

"It's a tremendous help to move forward with how we see the Tournament of Champions going," Tournament of Champions director Kristi Kindrick said. "We want it to be a bigger and better thing and build on it every year."