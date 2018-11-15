× USPS Announces Schedule For Mailing Holiday Packages

(KFSM) — The United States Postal Service has released its mailing and shipping deadlines to ensure Christmas deliveries.

The postal service is expecting more mail this holiday season, and it is asking the public to be aware of the deadlines to ensure timely delivery.

For those within the United States, Dec. 14 is the last day to mail USPS Retail Ground. Dec. 20 is the last day for first class mail, first class packages and Priority mail.

The last day to get packages by Christmas via Priority Mail Express is Dec. 22.

More information is available on the USPS website.