× Wear Purple, Get Carrabba’s Discount In Recognition Of National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

(KFSM) — Folks visiting one of the local restaurants of a national chain can get a discount today (Nov. 15) if they wear purple.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is recognizing National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day by offering a 10 percent discount off the total check for those who dine in one of their restaurants and wear purple, a spokesman said in a news release.

The color purple is used to represent pancreatic cancer awareness.

Carrabba’s also announced that their restaurants nationwide would donate $1 to cancer research through the end of the year from each sale of their newest dish, Pasta Georgio. The dish was created in the memory of George Minutaglio Jr., the vice president of operations for the chain. He passed away earlier this year after battling pancreatic cancer, the spokesman said.

The dish features penne pasta with sauteed bell peppers, Romano and a roasted red pepper sauce. It’s then topped with meatballs and mozzarella and baked.

Carrabba’s is located in Rogers in Northwest Arkansas and in Tulsa, Oklahoma.