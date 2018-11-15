× Wes Johnson Leaves Hogs For MLB Job

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas baseball has grown accustomed to losing assistant coaches to other schools but now the Razorbacks have lost a coach to the big leagues.

Wes Johnson had served as the Arkansas pitching coach for the past two seasons but accepted the same position with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

“I can’t say enough about the amazing job Wes has done for our program over the last two years,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said in a statement. “I knew Wes was the right fit for our program when I hired him and he brought his passion for the game and for the Razorbacks every single day.”

Johnson helped Arkansas reach the College World Series championship series in 2018 and saw staff ace Blaine Knight drafted in the second round.

“Wes’ energy and tireless work ethic was infectious from our players to our staff,” Van Horn said. “I know he had a positive impact on everyone he worked with and every aspect of our program.

“I’m excited for him, personally and professionally, and I know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. I couldn’t be more happy for Wes and his family as they embark on this new journey.”