Winslow Man Gets 10 Years For Sex With Minor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Winslow man was sentenced Thursday (Nov. 15) 10 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for taking a 14-year-old girl across state lines for sex.

Joseph Snow, 25, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court to one count of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal activity.

Snow was arrested in January 2018 after he admitted to having sex with the girl in Roaring River State Park in Cassville, Mo.

The girl’s father reported the allegations to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators use Snow’s cell phone to the state park, according to court documents.

Snow admitted to authorities about having sex with the girl.

This case was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case.