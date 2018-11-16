× Amazon Opens Distribution Center In North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Online retail giant Amazon has opened a distribution center in North Little Rock after four months of planning.

The distribution center currently is located in a large, white tent near the Interstate 30 and Interstate 40 interchange, according to our CNN affiliate KATV. The physical address is 1920 N. Locust Street.

The property was leased to Amazon for 18 months by Norman Clifton, who told KATV that the facility already employs more than 100 workers. The company expects to increase that to 200 over time.

Clifton, who is the chairman of the North Little Rock Planning Commission, said city officials have been coordinating with Amazon on the project and is hoping Amazon will decide to build a permanent facility there once the lease is up.

Read more at KATV.