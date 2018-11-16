× Crosswalk Construction To Slow Traffic On Bentonville Streets

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville’s Street Department began installing a new crosswalk, and it’s expected to slow traffic in the area for a while.

The crosswalk is being constructed at Southeast 8th Street and Southeast C Street on the west side of the intersection. The work began on Nov. 14.

Flaggers will be on hand to help traffic flow through the construction site. Slight traffic delays are expected in the area.

Bentonville Police are warning drivers that the construction is close to Thaden School, and that motorists should use extra caution during school hours.

More information on the project is available by contacting Street Manager Tony Davis at (479) 271-3130.