× Interim Sheriff For Sebastian County To Be Sworn In Monday

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Come Monday, there will be a new sheriff in town — at least, temporarily.

Kevin Nickson will be sworn in as Interim Sheriff for Sebastian County at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 19). Nickson will be replacing Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, whose last day will be Sunday (Nov. 18).

Sheriff Hollenbeck recently announced he was leaving his role after seven years to take a position with Fort Smith Public Schools. The new sheriff-elect, Hobe Runion, will take over in January.

Nickson was appointed by the Sebastian County Quorum Court to finish Hollenbeck’s term until Dec. 31. Runion takes over Jan. 1.

Nickson’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Sebastian County Courts Building in room 202. Circuit Judge Steve Tabor will conduct the ceremony.