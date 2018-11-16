× Local Law Enforcement Taking Part In ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Campaign Next Week

(KFSM) — Fayetteville and Springdale police departments are among several statewide who will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign next week.

The two police departments announced Friday they would take part in the campaign, which runs from Sunday (Nov. 19) through Nov. 25, including Thanksgiving.

Officers will be cracking down on motorists who don’t wear their seat belts. Springdale Police said they would also have extra patrols who will be checking that child safety seats and motorcycle helmet laws are being followed correctly. The extra patrols will be paid for by a grant from the Highway Safety Office.

More information is available here.