Police Searching For Runaway Teen From Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

The Sheriff’s Office says Steven Clark, 17, left his uncle’s house Monday (Nov. 12) between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. after an argument with his uncle.

Clark has reportedly spoken to family members since leaving his uncle’s house but refused to tell them his whereabouts.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Clark may be traveling to his father’s home in Hope.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Clark as 5-feet-10, white with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-8490, or your local law enforcement agency.