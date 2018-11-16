Preview Of 2nd Round Of The 2018 High School Playoffs – Football Friday Night

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Game of the Week – Bentonville host Northside

Fort Smith Northside takes the trip north to take on Bentonville in the Game of the Week. @5NEWSTyler has a preview.

Ozark host Lonoke

Coming off a bye week, the Ozark Hillbillies feel healthy and confident entering their first game of the postseason. @5NEWSClara tells you what you can expect as they take on Lonoke.

Shiloh Christian host Mena

The Saints look for their 11th straight win, while the Bearcats go for 7 in a row. Somethings got to give, and @5NEWSAndrew has a preview.