× Siloam Springs Man Linked To Pursuit, Standoff Sentenced On Federal Weapons Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man was sentenced Friday (Nov. 16) to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Adam Brooks Flores, 28, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The 10-years Flores received is the statutory maximum, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Flores was arrested in February after a pursuit and standoff with Benton County sheriff’s deputies, according to court documents.

A deputy tried to pull Flores over for a traffic stop, but Flores pulled out a gun and sped off. Flores then drove through a field, stopped and fled on foot in the area of Jackson and Fairmount Roads.

Flores hid a culvert for about three hours, threatening to harm himself and deputies. SWAT and crisis negotiations were called in and Flores eventually surrendered without incident.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted with the investigation. Assistant U.S. attorney David Harris prosecuted the case for the United States.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.