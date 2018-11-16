× Weekend Forecast

The weekend will be split 50/50 with a sunny and comfortable day on Saturday and a rainy, cold day on Sunday.

Weather leading up to Thanksgiving continues to trend sunny and nice for holiday travel.

Saturday: Expect increasing clouds late but an otherwise sunny day with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Overcast weather will dominate most of the day with highs either in the upper 30s in NW Arkansas or low 40s in the River Valley. There’s a small chance we could get a little bit of light freezing drizzle on Sunday morning but the higher risk appears to be in Missouri/Kansas.

-Garrett