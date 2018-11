Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Families have gathered to watch the ceremonial lighting of Bentonville's square.

The Bentonville mayor did the honors of flipping the switch.

On Friday (Nov. 16), Fayetteville held their lighting ceremony, as well. So now in Bentonville and Fayetteville you can take the family to see the lights and get into the holiday spirit.