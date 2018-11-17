× Bulldogs Blast Arkansas In Starkville 52-6

STARKVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas was a heavy underdog heading into Saturday’s clash at No. 21 Mississippi State and the Razorbacks did themselves no favors.

The Hogs continued to cause self-inflicted wounds due to penalties, missed assignments and mental lapses as Mississippi State routed Arkansas 52-6.

Arkansas is now faced with a brutal realization entering the final week of the season. They are a loss at Missouri away from the worst season in school history. The Razorbacks have finished with just two wins one time and have never lost 10 games in one year.

The Bulldogs dominated the game early thanks to the run game as they accouted for more than 160 yards on the ground in the first 25 minutes of game action and led 17-3 at the half.

Arkansas looked to get back into the contest in the third quarter as Ty Storey hit Deon Stewart for an apparent touchdown that would have cut the gap to 17-10 but the scoring pass was negated due to an offensive pass interference call. The Hogs settled for a field goal and then was outscored 21-3 the rest of the quarter.

Ty Storey was replaced by Connor Noland on the final possession of the third quarter after he went 16-of-28 passing for 137 yards and an interception while being sacked three times and harassed all afternoon.

As if Arkansas needed to add to the long list of blunders this season, freshman punter Reid Bauer had a snap hit him in the face, resulting in Mississippi State taking over at the Razorbacks’ 4. They scored on the following play to take a 31-6 lead.