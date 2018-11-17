× Drizzle And Cold Arriving For Sunday

A cold front will move in tonight, dropping temperatures for the rest of the weekend. We may get a few light showers on Sunday, mainly between 7AM and 2PM. These will be scattered and on-and-off. Rainfall totals may end up around or under a tenth.

There is a chance some freezing drizzle could take place in northern Oklahoma, but temperatures here in Arkansas will remain above freezing, including surfaces like bridges and roads.

Futurecast 7AM

Futurecast 3PM

For most of us, the rainfall will stay under a tenth.

-Matt