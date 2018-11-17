Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - 5News Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Tonya Sarlls of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce to talk about the Shop Local campaign, a twice a year reminder to support local and small business.

Some businesses are offering discounts and incentives in order to further encourage customers to shop locally.

For a full list of businesses, discounts, and offers, click HERE. http://fortsmithchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/2018-holiday-shop-local-7021?fbclid=IwAR1fPQJUQCERSdf-WpTeitMxw7iC1VOKK_RlRloa3WJ_12rdleqpSsDOvi4