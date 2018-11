Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - 5News Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Carrie Terry of Fort Smith United Way to talk about their Holiday Giving Guide.

This is the United Way's 12th year of the Holiday Giving Guide, which Terry describes as a "one-stop shop" for anyone who wants to donate their time or resources. It includes information on items you can donate or places you can volunteer over the holiday season.

You can download the guide HERE. https://unitedwayfortsmith.org/2018-holiday-giving-guide-coming-soon/