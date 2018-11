× Gillum Concedes Florida Governor’s Race

FLORIDA (CNN) — Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum has conceded to his Republican opponent, former Rep. Ron DeSantis.

“R.J. and I wanted to take a moment to congratulate Mr. DeSantis on becoming the next governor of the great state of Florida,” Gillum said in a Facebook video in which he appeared alongside his wife. “This has been the journey of our lives.”