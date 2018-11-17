Entire Home Nearly Consumed By Fire In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Beaver Lake Fire Department and several other agencies helped extinguish a large fire early Saturday (Nov. 17). The fire caused extensive damage to a home.

The house fire was at the 10700 block of Lakeside Road in Lowell — the unincorporated area of Benton County.

Lowell’s fire chief said when they arrived the family had gotten safely out of the home and were standing outside.

The chief said the family told him they woke up to smoke in the upper story and they saw fire coming from the lights in the ceiling.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to Lowell FD.

Agencies that responded to assist Beaver Lake Fire Department, were Lowell Fire Department, Hwy 94 East Fire Department, Rogers Fire Department, and Hickory Creek Fire Department.