Missing Bentonville Teen May Be Headed To Oklahoma Or Missouri

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville family is asking for the public’s help in finding Audrey Lewis — she’s been missing from her home since early Saturday (Nov. 17).

Lewis is 14 years old and has brown hair, green eyes, is 5-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a birthmark on the back of her neck.

She is home-schooled.

The family said she may be with an adult male and may be headed to Oklahoma or Missouri.

A missing person’s report has been filed with Bentonville police, and you’re asked to contact police if you have any information.

Mother Natosha Wingate said her daughter was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words ‘Old Navy’ on the front. She said Audrey was also wearing light colored jeans.