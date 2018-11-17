× Mountain Home Man Dies In A Boating Accident

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mountain Home man died as a result of injuries that happened during a boating accident Friday (Nov. 16) afternoon on Lake Norfork, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO reports that Adam Jones, 38, fell off a pontoon boat, then was hit by the boat, shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

When authorities got to the scene they saw the boat circling in the water near the boat launch area. Another woman operating the boat also fell overboard while trying to help Jones, according the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics took Jones to the hospital where he later died.

Agencies that responded to the call, in addition to BCSO, were Arkansas State Police, Northeast Lakeside Fire Department, 101 Gamaliel Area Fire Department, and Baxter Medical Center Ambulance Service.