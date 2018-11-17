× OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Stated Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday (Nov. 17) morning.

According to officials, Cushing Police responded to reports of shots being fired during a domestic disturbance just after midnight.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Department was assisting in the search for the suspect. One of the deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the OSBI, the suspect, 42 year-old James Clyde Jenkins, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Jenkins eventually stopped near 9th St. and S Schlegel Rd.

Officials say after stopping, Jenkins pointed a firearm at the deputy and fired several shots. The deputy returned fire, hitting Jenkins multiple times.

Jenkins was transported to a Tulsa hospital. There is currently no update on his condition.

The deputy was not injured.

OSBI is investigating the incident.

The name of the deputy will not be released unless they are charged with a crime.