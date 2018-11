× WATCH: Nice Today, Chilly Tomorrow

Surprisingly nice weather is expected for the first half of your weekend, but chilly and rainy weather returns for Sunday. A cold front moves closer late tonight increasing clouds and and bringing rain chances for tomorrow.

Afternoon high temperatures will be above-normal. Everyone will reach the mid 60s.

There will be plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day, then clouds begin to roll in during the afternoon.

-Sabrina