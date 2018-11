× Car Crash And Car Fire In Rogers, RFD On Scene

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is on the scene at 100 North Dixieland Road clearing a car crash and car fire.

It’s in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on Dixieland Road.

The Incident Commander reports one person may be inside one of the cars.

RFD asks for motorists to avoid the area if possible.