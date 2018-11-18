× Hogs Get Late Call, Knock Off Indiana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and Indiana meeting on a Sunday in November certainly had more of a March feeling inside Bud Walton Arena.

Future first round picks Daniel Gafford and Romeo Langford went toe-to-toe but a questionable loose ball foul ultimately helped the Razorbacks pull out a 73-72 win inside a raucous arena.

Mason Jones came down with a loose ball rebound with 2.5 seconds left, amongst a host of players, while Indiana was called for a foul. Jones hit the first free throw while appeared to miss the second on purpose. Indiana’s 75 foot heave was well off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

The second half not only turned into a shootout on the scoreboard but between the two biggest names on the court.