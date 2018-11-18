× Little Rock Police Investigating 5th Homicide In 53 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Little Rock police are investigating the city’s 5th homicide in the past 53 hours.

Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesperson with the Little Rock Police Department, said they were called to the 7400 block of Loretto Lane just before 9 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 18).

Upon arrival they found the body of a black male lying face down on the side of the road, he had been shot. The victim appeared to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

Detectives are trying to determine if the victim was shot in the area or possibly shot somewhere else and dumped there.

Anyone with information on any of the cities homicides can contact detectives at 501-371-4660.