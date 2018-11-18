LRPD Increases Reward To $50,000 In Triple Homicide Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The City of Little Rock has raised the reward money for the triple homicide that occurred at 14th Street and Peyton on Friday, Nov. 16.

The Little Rock Police Department typically offers a $10,000 reward for homicide cases, but announced on Sunday, Nov. 18, the City increased the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case to $50,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide or any other homicide contact Little Rock Police at

(501) -371-4660.