MO: Three People Found Dead From Apparent Drug Overdose

SOUTHERN STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — Three people were found dead in a parked car in Southern Stone County, Missouri, on Sunday (Nov. 18), according to the sheriff’s department.

Southern Stone County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a report of a deceased man in a car at Norwood Road.

Around 11 a.m., deputies found the parked car at an abandoned mobile home and found three people deceased in the car. Two men and a woman.

Deputies determined from the items found in the car that all three died from drug overdoses and no foul play is suspected.

The three people have been identified as Julie Orman, 26, of Shell Knob; Joseph Johnson, 35, and Daniel Calvert, 32, both from Green Forest, Arkansas.

All three are at the Stone County Coroner.