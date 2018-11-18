Replacement Of Spanker Creek Bridge Begins In December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Benton County officials announcing plans to replace the Spanker Creek Bridge later this year.

This means a section of Spanker Road that connects to County Road 40 will be impacted.

Work will get underway December 3rd and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

The new bridge will be 100 feet long ... that is double the size of the current bridge.

Other plans include raising the bridge's height to provide unrestricted access during heavy rain.

The County has details on detour routes available on its website. Click here.