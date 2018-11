Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- Kids in the River Valley can now share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus at Central Mall.

The mall kicked off their annual holiday season Saturday (Nov. 17), and Santa will be on hand through Christmas Eve taking photos and hearing Christmas wishes from children.

Santa will be on hand Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall will also extend those hours during the week leading up to Christmas.