Woman Injured After Shots Fired on Plum St. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – At around 1:30AM Fort Smith Police were notified of a shooting happening on the 4600 block of Plum Street near Kay Rogers Park.

According to two female witnesses, two men were involved in some type of altercation before shots were fired, one of the rounds striking a 36 year old female bystander in the shoulder.

Police say the woman has been treated and was taken to a hospital outside of the area where she is reportedly in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, but authorities say they do have names and persons of interest.

This is a developing story. If you have any information please call the Fort Smith Police Department.