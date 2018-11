The weekend ended cloudy, cool, and damp. On Monday, the clouds will move out throughout the day with west winds. Highs should get into the 40s and low 50s.

Futurecast 6AM

Futurecast 11AM

Monday Afternoon Highs:

We'll stay dry for the majority of the weekend and through Thanksgiving. A quick round of showers arrives for Friday.

-Matt