WATCH: Gloomy Sunday

The second half of the weekend will be much more dreary than yesterday. Light rain coverage increases throughout the morning, but not everyone will be seeing rain. Scattered light showers are expected, along with cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will only be a bit warmer than this morning. It'll stay in the 40s.

Futurecast 10AM - Scattered, light rain coverage increases by late morning.

Futurecast 1PM - Rain continues through the mid-day, but coverage shifts east by the afternoon.

