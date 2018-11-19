76 Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day; See The List Here
(WPIX) — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, more retailers are committing to closing their doors on the holiday, according to the latest list released Wednesday by BestBlackFriday.com.
The site predicts 76 national and regional retailers will be closed, giving store employees the opportunity to fill up on turkey and pie at home with their families, according to our New York affiliate WPIX Pix 11.
Best Black Friday reveals the official list:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Navy Exchange
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
According to a 2018 annual survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com, 24.67 percent of 1,069 surveyed Americans favor Thanksgiving store openings, while 47.66 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings.
In 2017, 57.53 percent of Americans said they were against stores being open on Thanksgiving and 16.22 percents said they favor Thanksgiving openings.
“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” a Costco spokesperson said in a statement.
BestBlackFriday.com released a stores open on Thanksgiving Day list as well.