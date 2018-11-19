× 76 Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day; See The List Here

(WPIX) — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, more retailers are committing to closing their doors on the holiday, according to the latest list released Wednesday by BestBlackFriday.com.

The site predicts 76 national and regional retailers will be closed, giving store employees the opportunity to fill up on turkey and pie at home with their families, according to our New York affiliate WPIX Pix 11.

Best Black Friday reveals the official list:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Navy Exchange

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

According to a 2018 annual survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com, 24.67 percent of 1,069 surveyed Americans favor Thanksgiving store openings, while 47.66 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings.

In 2017, 57.53 percent of Americans said they were against stores being open on Thanksgiving and 16.22 percents said they favor Thanksgiving openings.

“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” a Costco spokesperson said in a statement.

BestBlackFriday.com released a stores open on Thanksgiving Day list as well.