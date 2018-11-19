× Centerton Man Gets 13 Years For 2017 Fatal Crash

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Centerton man was sentenced last week to 13 years in prison for killing a Rogers man in a 2017 car crash.

Mitchell Cameron Ramsey, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday (Nov. 15) in Benton County Circuit Court to negligent homicide.

Judge Brad Karren also handed Ramsey a seven-year suspended sentence to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Witnesses said Ramsey sped through the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by William Dudzienski. The vehicle rolled over and Dudzienski suffered a head injury, police said.

Dudzienski, 56, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said Ramsey’s blood-alcohol level was .201. Emergency officials on scene said Ramsey seemed to be intoxicated.

Ramsey claimed he couldn’t recall anything about the collision, but did remember leaving JJ’s Bar and Grill before it happened.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the restaurant. The video revealed he ordered a Long Island Iced Tea, a couple of shots and cheese fries.

It was later determined that he had walked out without paying for his alcoholic drinks and appetizer.

Dudzienski’s estate is suing JJ’s and Fast Lane Entertainment on the grounds that the businesses served him alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated.

The estate is seeking a total of $30 million from each business in damages.

The family is also suing Ramsey for the same amount — at least $10 million for compensatory damages and $20 million for punitive damages, according to court documents.

A seven-day trial is set for Nov. 4, 2019 in Judge Doug Schrantz courtroom.