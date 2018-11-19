× Curl, Pulley Suspended For Arkansas Season Finale

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A struggling Arkansas defense will be without a pair of starters for the season finale against Missouri.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris announced in his weekly press conference that senior Ryan Pulley and sophomore Kamren Curl are not will the team this week and their future will be re-evaluated at a later date.

Pulley is a senior so his playing career with the Razorbacks is over. Curl has started all 11 games this season after moving from corner to safety in the offseason.

Multiple reports have emerged of the two players talking to the Mississippi State dance team prior to their game on Saturday. Arkansas lost 52-6.

“They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior. Actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about,” Morris said on Monday.