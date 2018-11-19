× Daniel Gafford Named SEC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After a dazzling display against Indiana, sophomore Daniel Gafford was named SEC Player of the Week.

Gafford scored a career best 27 points along with a career best tying 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

In the El Dorado native’s second double double of the season, Gafford shot 9 of 10 in the second half posting 19 points en route to a 73-72 win over the Hoosiers.

Over the Razorbacks two wins last week, Gafford averaged 19.5 points, 8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

Arkansas (2-1) returns to Bud Walton Arena to host Montana State on Wednesday night 7:00 p.m.