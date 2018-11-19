× Firefighters, Police Called To Check Submerged SUV At Fort Smith Park

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Firefighters and police were called to Fort Smith Park on Monday morning (Nov. 19) to check on an SUV found submerged in the river.

According to Fort Smith Police, a jogger was running in the park along the riverfront when he noticed the dark-colored vehicle jutting out of the water.

The jogger called police, who called the fire department to assist in checking the vehicle.

No one was found in the vehicle, which turned out to be a GMC Terrain, police said.

They said they would retrieve the SUV later and try to find the owner and determine how long it had been in the river.

Anyone with information on the GMC Terrain is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5100.