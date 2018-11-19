× Man Killed With Arrow In Poteau Sunday Night; Suspect Arrested

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Police arrested a suspect on first-degree murder after finding a man dead from an arrow to the chest in Poteau.

Assistant Chief Greg Russell said police received a call at 8:25 p.m. last night of a man shot at 203 Lacey Lane in Poteau.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Buddy Wayne Wade, 54, of Poteau had been shot through the chest with an arrow and was dead.

Officers arrested Joshua Dean Wade, 33, of Poteau at the scene. They also seized the compound bow believed to be the murder weapon, Russell said.

Investigators found that Joshua Wade rang the doorbell to the apartment twice, hiding around the corner after each ring. On the second ring, Buddy answered the door and stepped out onto the porch, Russell said.

Joshua Wade stepped around the corner and shot Buddy Wade with an arrow, Russell said.

Police arrested Joshua Wade on a charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.